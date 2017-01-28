Blackmon: DeVos unfit to be education secretary
When you are up to your neck in alligators, it is hard to remember you came to drain the swamp. That old adage suits our new president to a T. With his take-no-prisoners style, his shallow understanding of how government works, and his oligarchic Cabinet appointments, President Donald Trump is now up to his neck in alligators, complete with the proverbial focus issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|145
|Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette...
|Jan 21
|donald J W Trump
|19
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Jan 20
|Trixi
|2
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Jan 15
|Jackazz
|1
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|5
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Is Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE: LOW), a large m...
|Jan 11
|BWT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC