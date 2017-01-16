Arvada Crime Blotter: Man in need of ...

Arvada Crime Blotter: Man in need of cigarettes breaks into car

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Itchin' for a fixin'. In the parking lot of EZ Pawn, 4595 Wadsworth Blvd., Wheat Ridge , a man was seen walking around trying to open car doors Jan. 6. He gained entry into one car and stole the victim's lighter and a pack of cigarettes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette... 7 hr Le Jimbo 14
News BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ... Sun Jackazz 1
News Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11) Jan 14 Anonymous 5
News In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15) Jan 14 Mosaic pollutes 24
News Is Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE: LOW), a large m... Jan 11 BWT 1
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Jan 11 Lora carnahan 141
News Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09) Dec 28 Judy 10
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,966 • Total comments across all topics: 277,994,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC