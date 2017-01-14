Aperio Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,716 Overstock.com, Inc.
Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor bought 10,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|19 hr
|Maw1
|5
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|20 hr
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Is Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE: LOW), a large m...
|Jan 11
|BWT
|1
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Lora carnahan
|141
|Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09)
|Dec 28
|Judy
|10
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Well Well
|35
|Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC