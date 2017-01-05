Analysis: Sears, an ailing retail gia...

Analysis: Sears, an ailing retail giant, may not survive

Analysis: Sears, an ailing retail giant, may not survive Sears is shuttering stores and taking on debt but still may not survive Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://usat.ly/2j8ftvY Sears, once the kingpin of U.S. retailers, is closing another 104 stores, selling its Craftsman brand to raise cash, and borrowing money to pay down debt, but those steps may not be enough to stop the unraveling of an iconic American company. The ailing retailer said Thursday that it had reached a deal to sell the Craftsman tools brand to Stanley Black & Decker for a net present value of about $900 million, including future royalty payments.

