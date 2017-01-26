After Assuming The Identity Of A Dead Colleague, This Dentist Received A $1.1 Million Fine

One New Jersey dentist sought to carry on the memory of his deceased colleague in a way that has landed him with a hefty bill. According to the New York Daily News , Roben Brookhim will face a $1.1 million fine for assuming the identity of his former associate, John Kirkland Jr. Brookhim, 58, reportedly issued bills to Medicaid under Kirkland's identity at Associated Dental from 2005 to 2012.

