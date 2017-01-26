After Assuming The Identity Of A Dead Colleague, This Dentist Received A $1.1 Million Fine
One New Jersey dentist sought to carry on the memory of his deceased colleague in a way that has landed him with a hefty bill. According to the New York Daily News , Roben Brookhim will face a $1.1 million fine for assuming the identity of his former associate, John Kirkland Jr. Brookhim, 58, reportedly issued bills to Medicaid under Kirkland's identity at Associated Dental from 2005 to 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vibe.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Marti
|145
|Can school vouchers give kids a shot at a bette...
|Jan 21
|donald J W Trump
|19
|Lowe's to cut 2,400 jobs in efficiency push
|Jan 20
|Trixi
|2
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Jan 15
|Jackazz
|1
|Lowe's will cut 1,700 management jobs, add week... (Feb '11)
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|5
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|Is Lowe's Companies, Inc.(NYSE: LOW), a large m...
|Jan 11
|BWT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC