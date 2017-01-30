Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Stake in ...

Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Stake in McKesson Corporation

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in McKesson Corporation by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the company's stock after selling 67 shares during the period.

