8 takeaways from Elizabeth mayor's State of the City speech
ELIZABETH -- In his annual State of the City address, Mayor J. Christian Bollwage told a packed council chambers at City Hall that in 2016, Elizabeth increased its readiness for the unexpected. The speech was part of the city's annual reorganization meeting, at which three council members and numerous other officials were sworn in to new terms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Dec 30
|Tonyajean
|138
|Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09)
|Dec 28
|Judy
|10
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Dec 3
|Well Well
|35
|Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|nedm
|317
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|Restoration Hardware paint.... (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Gary
|6
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC