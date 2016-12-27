Will The Procter & Gamble Company Rai...

Will The Procter & Gamble Company Raise Its Dividend in 2017?

After 60 consecutive years of dividend increases, it may seem a little disingenuous to ask if The Procter & Gamble Company will raise its dividend next year.Management has already indicated that it plans to allocate roughly as much cash to dividends in fiscal 2017 as it did in fiscal 2016 , so there's a decent probability that the company's streak of annual dividend bumps will continue. It may be more appropriate to question how much the dividend could improve.

