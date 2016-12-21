What Drives Consumer Decisions at the...

What Drives Consumer Decisions at the Shelf?

In stark contrast to the "super-size me" era of the 1990s and 2000s, companies are now finding significant growth and profit streams by scaling back their product portfolios and offerings. Procter and Gamble, for instance, recently shed many of its weaker-performing brands to focus on its flagship assets, McDonald's has scaled back menu offerings in recent years, and we are all familiar with Apple's streamlined product line and minimalistic storefront design.

