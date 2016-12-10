View Press Release
This follows the agreement reached with the Competition Bureau of Canada for the acquisition of Rexall Health and approval received under the Investment Canada Act. As part of the transaction, McKesson has acquired approximately 470 retail pharmacies, and has agreed to divest stores in 26 local markets that the Competition Bureau of Canada identified during its review of the transaction.
