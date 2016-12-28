Vetr Inc. Downgrades Lowe's Cos. (LOW...

Vetr Inc. Downgrades Lowe's Cos. (LOW) to Sell

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

They currently have a $69.27 price target on the home improvement retailer's stock. Vetr 's price target suggests a potential downside of 3.21% from the stock's current price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09) 15 hr Judy 10
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Dec 23 Wth 136
News Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16) Dec 3 Well Well 35
News Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets... Dec 2 TomInElPaso 6
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Oct '16 nedm 317
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News Restoration Hardware paint.... (Feb '09) Oct '16 Gary 6
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,883 • Total comments across all topics: 277,410,815

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC