TV Azteca Shareholders Successfully Conclude Agreement to Invest in Azteca Comunicaciones Colombia
TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. , one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, announced today that company shareholders, directly or indirectly, agreed to provide US$60 million to be invested in Azteca Comunicaciones Colombia - the TV Azteca telecommunications business in that country - in accordance with the terms defined in the General Ordinary Shareholder's Meeting of November 16. As previously announced, the Board of Directors of TV Azteca asked the CEO to update the valuation and prospects of telecommunications investments in South America in order to clarify the long-term strategic focus of the company.
