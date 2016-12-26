TV Azteca Shareholders Successfully C...

TV Azteca Shareholders Successfully Conclude Agreement to Invest in Azteca Comunicaciones Colombia

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. , one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, announced today that company shareholders, directly or indirectly, agreed to provide US$60 million to be invested in Azteca Comunicaciones Colombia - the TV Azteca telecommunications business in that country - in accordance with the terms defined in the General Ordinary Shareholder's Meeting of November 16. As previously announced, the Board of Directors of TV Azteca asked the CEO to update the valuation and prospects of telecommunications investments in South America in order to clarify the long-term strategic focus of the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Dec 23 Wth 136
News Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16) Dec 3 Well Well 35
News Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets... Dec 2 TomInElPaso 6
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Oct '16 nedm 317
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News Restoration Hardware paint.... (Feb '09) Oct '16 Gary 6
News Corporate Greed Profile: Lowes CEO, Robert A. N... (Nov '09) Sep '16 tekkytommy 117
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,353 • Total comments across all topics: 277,361,444

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC