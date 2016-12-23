Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Investment Management LLC
BlackRock Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Corp. by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 310,758 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period.
