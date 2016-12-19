Trump's anti-education Education Secr...

Trump's anti-education Education Secretary owes millions in election fraud fines

Monday Dec 19

Betsy DeVos is the self-described neo-Calvinist and wife of the heir to the Amway fortune who's devoted her life to fighting against public education through a system of vouchers that allow for public funding of religious schools; in accord with the trumpian maxim of "a fox for every henhouse," she has been selected to serve as Trump's Education Secretary. In 2006, All Children Matter, DeVos's anti-education PAC asked the Ohio Elections Commission whether it could transfer unlimited funds to its Ohio subsidiary, and were firmly told that the most they could transfer was $10,000 -- a ruling DeVos ignored, transfering $870,000 to the Ohio affiliate.

