Trump's anti-education Education Secretary owes millions in election fraud fines
Betsy DeVos is the self-described neo-Calvinist and wife of the heir to the Amway fortune who's devoted her life to fighting against public education through a system of vouchers that allow for public funding of religious schools; in accord with the trumpian maxim of "a fox for every henhouse," she has been selected to serve as Trump's Education Secretary. In 2006, All Children Matter, DeVos's anti-education PAC asked the Ohio Elections Commission whether it could transfer unlimited funds to its Ohio subsidiary, and were firmly told that the most they could transfer was $10,000 -- a ruling DeVos ignored, transfering $870,000 to the Ohio affiliate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Dec 3
|Well Well
|35
|Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets...
|Dec 2
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|grossedout
|134
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|nedm
|317
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|Restoration Hardware paint.... (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Gary
|6
|Corporate Greed Profile: Lowes CEO, Robert A. N... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|tekkytommy
|117
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC