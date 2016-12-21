Stanley to Sell Door-Locks Unit to Dormakaba for $725 Million an hour ago
Stanley Black & Decker Inc. agreed to sell the majority of its mechanical-security business to Switzerland's Dormakaba Holding AG for $725 million in cash as the toolmaker seeks to raise money for more possible deals. The business, which includes the BEST Access, phi Precision and GMT brands of commercial door locks and door hardware, is a better fit in Dormakaba's portfolio, Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Loree said in a statement Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Dec 3
|Well Well
|35
|Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets...
|Dec 2
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|grossedout
|134
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|nedm
|317
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|Restoration Hardware paint.... (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Gary
|6
|Corporate Greed Profile: Lowes CEO, Robert A. N... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|tekkytommy
|117
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC