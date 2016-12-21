Stanley to Sell Door-Locks Unit to Dormakaba for $725 Million an hour ago

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. agreed to sell the majority of its mechanical-security business to Switzerland's Dormakaba Holding AG for $725 million in cash as the toolmaker seeks to raise money for more possible deals. The business, which includes the BEST Access, phi Precision and GMT brands of commercial door locks and door hardware, is a better fit in Dormakaba's portfolio, Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Loree said in a statement Wednesday.

