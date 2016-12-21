Retailers file successful legal challenges to tax assessment
Some big-box retailers in Wisconsin have successfully challenged their tax assessments by claiming they should pay the same rate as a store that's closed and remains vacant. The legal tactic is relatively new and has some cities struggling to keep up, according to Rocco Vita, chairman of the Wisconsin Association of Assessing Officers' Legislative Committee.
