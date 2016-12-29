Research Reports Coverage on Rental & Leasing Services Stocks -- Air...

On Wednesday, the NASDAQ Composite ended the trading session at 5,438.56, down 0.89%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.56% lower, to finish at 19,833.68; and the S&P 500 closed at 2,249.92, down 0.84%. Losses were broad based as all nine sectors ended the day in red.

