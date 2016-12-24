Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot Inc.
Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,210 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.
