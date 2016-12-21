Patanjali among most disruptive FMCG forces of 2016: ASSOCHAM-TechSci study
New Delhi , Dec.31 : Patanjali Ayurveda, steered by Baba Ramdev has turned out to be the most disruptive force in India's fast moving consumer goods market which is expected to reach the USD billion mark by 2020, according to an ASSOCHAM- TechSci Research paper. [NK Business] Patanjali which has expanded its product portfolio across wide range of personal care and food and beverages witnessed a whopping annual growth of 146 per cent in fiscal 2016 grossing in turnover of USD 769 million whereas its peers including ITC, Dabur, Hindustan Unilever, Colgate - Palmolive and Procter & Gamble, among others, struggled to get a growth much less than a double digit.
