Nationwide Fund Advisors Buys 8,600 Shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation
Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,450 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period.
