McKesson Corp. (MCK) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of McKesson Corp. by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 400 shares during the period.
