McKesson and Change Healthcare Announce Termination of...
The termination of this waiting period satisfies one of the conditions of the proposed transaction. The transaction remains subject to other customary closing conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Dec 3
|Well Well
|35
|Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets...
|Dec 2
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|grossedout
|134
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|nedm
|317
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|Restoration Hardware paint.... (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Gary
|6
|Corporate Greed Profile: Lowes CEO, Robert A. N... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|tekkytommy
|117
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC