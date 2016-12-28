Libbey Inc. (LBY) Sees Significant De...

Libbey Inc. (LBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Libbey Inc. was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,684 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 204,362 shares.

