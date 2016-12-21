How Hedge Funds Will Profit from Scho...

How Hedge Funds Will Profit from School Privatization

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Switched

In the News: A number of news items in recent weeks show how powerful money-brokers work inside and outside the law in their war on public education in the United States. In the State of Washington , a State Supreme Court Judge up for reelection sided with a 6-to-3 court majority in a ruling that declared a state law directing tax dollars to independently run charter schools unconstitutional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Dec 23 Wth 136
News Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16) Dec 3 Well Well 35
News Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets... Dec 2 TomInElPaso 6
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Oct '16 nedm 317
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News Restoration Hardware paint.... (Feb '09) Oct '16 Gary 6
News Corporate Greed Profile: Lowes CEO, Robert A. N... (Nov '09) Sep '16 tekkytommy 117
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,746 • Total comments across all topics: 277,354,402

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC