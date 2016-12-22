Home Depot Inc. in 7 Charts
A multiyear recovery in the housing market is a big driver behind that impressive result. But there's much more to Home Depot's business than simply selling more power tools to home owners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Wth
|136
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Dec 3
|Well Well
|35
|Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets...
|Dec 2
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|nedm
|317
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|Restoration Hardware paint.... (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Gary
|6
|Corporate Greed Profile: Lowes CEO, Robert A. N... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|tekkytommy
|117
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC