FY2017 EPS Estimates for Newell Brands Inc. Increased by Jefferies Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Group upped their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the firm will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.05.

