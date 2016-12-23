Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Lifted to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Estee Lauder has underperformed the Zacks categorized Consumer staples industry on a year to date basis. Estimates have been revised downward over the last 30 days since the company reported lower than expected sales in the first quarter fiscal 2017 due to lower traffic in the U.S. mid-tier stores along with macro headwinds in Hong Kong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Wth
|136
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Dec 3
|Well Well
|35
|Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets...
|Dec 2
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|nedm
|317
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|Restoration Hardware paint.... (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Gary
|6
|Corporate Greed Profile: Lowes CEO, Robert A. N... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|tekkytommy
|117
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC