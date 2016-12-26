Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Estee Lauder Companies Inc.'s Q3 2017 Earnings

Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Stock analysts at Jefferies Group cut their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.