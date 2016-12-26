Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for...

Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Estee Lauder Companies Inc.'s Q3 2017 Earnings

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Stock analysts at Jefferies Group cut their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Dec 23 Wth 136
News Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16) Dec 3 Well Well 35
News Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets... Dec 2 TomInElPaso 6
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Oct '16 nedm 317
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News Restoration Hardware paint.... (Feb '09) Oct '16 Gary 6
News Corporate Greed Profile: Lowes CEO, Robert A. N... (Nov '09) Sep '16 tekkytommy 117
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,746 • Total comments across all topics: 277,354,396

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC