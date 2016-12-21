Drug-tormented West Virginia county sues prescription painkiller distributors

The West Virginia county with the nation's highest drug overdose death rate has filed a lawsuit against three national distributors of prescription painkillers and a local doctor, contending they are responsible for the county's addiction epidemic. The suit was submitted in state court Friday by the McDowell County Commission, citing federal Drug Enforcement Agency records showing the distributors shipped 423 million hydrocodone and oxycodone pills to West Virginia pharmacies and doctors from 2007 through 2012.

