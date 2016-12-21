DA: No foul play suspected in case of body found behind mall
A case in which a dead body was found behind the Mall at Whitney Field on Friday is under investigation but not considered suspicious, according to Paul Jarvey, a spokesperson with the Worcester County District Attorney's Office. The Leominster Police Department and detectives assigned to the case by the Worcester County District Attorney's Office are investigating the case, which Jarvey said is routine for this type of discovery.
