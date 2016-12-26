Commonwealth Equity Services Inc Increases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,980 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period.
