Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Shares of Colgate have underperformed the broader industry in the last six months due to the perils of currency headwinds, which has been hurting the company's results to some extent. As the company derives 75% of its revenues from operations outside the U.S., it expects the macroeconomic headwinds and currency woes to linger and weigh on its top and bottom lines in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Dec 23
|Wth
|136
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Dec 3
|Well Well
|35
|Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets...
|Dec 2
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|nedm
|317
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|Restoration Hardware paint.... (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Gary
|6
|Corporate Greed Profile: Lowes CEO, Robert A. N... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|tekkytommy
|117
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC