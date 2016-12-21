Christmas not all that blue for Brainiac
Workers at the Elmer's Christmas tree lot at the corner of Brookhurst Avenue and Chapman Avenue in Garden Grove unload the first shipment of trees for this Christmas season. Photo by Michael Goulding, The Orange County Register Brainiac took the Lil Brainies to pick out a Christmas tree this week later than you, perhaps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Dec 23
|Wth
|136
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Dec 3
|Well Well
|35
|Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets...
|Dec 2
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|nedm
|317
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|Restoration Hardware paint.... (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Gary
|6
|Corporate Greed Profile: Lowes CEO, Robert A. N... (Nov '09)
|Sep '16
|tekkytommy
|117
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC