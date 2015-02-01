Brazil's Petrobras says missed 2015-2...

Brazil's Petrobras says missed 2015-2016 asset sale target

Read more: Reuters

In a securities filing, Petrobras, as the company is known, said the acquirers were Alpek's subsidiaries Grupo Petrotemex SA de CV and Dak Americas Exterior SL. The deal was one of five authorized by Brazil's audit court, which asked Petrobras to temporarily suspend its asset sale program on December 7. SAO PAULO Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday it had sold its stake in the ethanol company Guarani for $202 million to France's biggest sugar group Tereos [TEREO.UL].

