Aust shares hit fresh 2016 high
The share market has hit a new high for the year as the seasonal Santa Claus rally rolled on despite negative leads from Wall Street. The benchmark S&P ASX/200 index closed 0.54 per cent higher at 5,643.9 on Thursday, with the biggest gains coming from the consumer staples and telecommunications sectors and from the heavyweight financial stocks.
