ASX posts highest close in 2016 as Santa rally rolls on
The S&P/ASX 200 Index pushed above 5600 points for only the second time this year on Tuesday as the Santa rally inspired investors to keep on buying most blue chips, though the market slid back a bit in the afternoon. The big four banks found solid support as did an assortment of other blue chips, while mining and energy players weighed on the bourse as commodity prices came under pressure.
