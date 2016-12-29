Analysts Set $19.00 Price Target for Lifetime Brands Inc.
Shares of Lifetime Brands Inc. have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09)
|Wed
|Judy
|10
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Dec 23
|Wth
|136
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Dec 3
|Well Well
|35
|Trump's Pick For Secretary Of Education Is Bets...
|Dec 2
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|nedm
|317
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|Restoration Hardware paint.... (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Gary
|6
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC