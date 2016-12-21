Aaron's Spreads Holiday Joy With Gian...

Aaron's Spreads Holiday Joy With Giant Stockings Stuffed With Toys

The giant stockings are stuffed with presents, such as wiffle balls and bats, stuffed animals, toy trucks and cars, coloring games, sticker sets, kites, children's tool sets and frisbees. . Nominators were asked to describe "why a deserving family could use a stocking full of toys this holiday," and entries were judged by Aaron's based on appropriateness to theme, enthusiasm, inspiration, broad appeal and message delivery.

