Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) President Sells $5,952,914.15 in Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited President Matt Maddox sold 44,309 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $5,952,914.15.

Chicago, IL

