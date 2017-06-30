The Ritz-Carlton Takes to the Sea

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., part of Marriott International, Inc., announced Tuesday its entry into luxury yachting and cruises - bringing the award-wining luxury hotel brand's service and timeless style to sea for an industry first. Created by The Ritz-Carlton in collaboration with Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. and maritime operator Dolce Cruise Management Ltd., The Ritz-Carlton will provide luxury hospitality service under a long-term operating agreement.

Chicago, IL

