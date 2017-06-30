SpringHill Suites Cincinnati Blue Ash...

SpringHill Suites Cincinnati Blue Ash Hotel Opens

15 hrs ago

Marriott International announced today that the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Cincinnati, Ohio is now open for business. The 100-suite hotel, located at 4650 Creek Road, will operate as a Marriott franchise managed by Keystone Hotel Group of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Chicago, IL

