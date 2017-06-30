SpringHill Suites by Marriott Newark Airport Sold to Waramaug
Waramaug LS Hotels LLC, in joint venture with a China-based investor, has acquired the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Newark Liberty International Airport hotel in Newark, New Jersey. Waramaug LS Hotels LLC, in joint venture with a China-based investor, has acquired the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Newark Liberty International Airport hotel in Newark, New Jersey.
