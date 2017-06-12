Sotherly Hotels & Chesapeake Hospitality Partner with Tambourine
Chesapeake Hospitality is responsible for managing several of Sotherly's properties which include: The Whitehall Houston in Houston, The Georgian Terrace in Atlanta, The DeSoto in Savannah and Hyde Resort and Residences in Hollywood, Florida. After an extensive evaluation of a number of vendors in the market, Chesapeake Hospitality chose Tambourine as its preferred vendor for these properties.
