Sotherly Hotels & Chesapeake Hospitality Partner with Tambourine

Chesapeake Hospitality is responsible for managing several of Sotherly's properties which include: The Whitehall Houston in Houston, The Georgian Terrace in Atlanta, The DeSoto in Savannah and Hyde Resort and Residences in Hollywood, Florida. After an extensive evaluation of a number of vendors in the market, Chesapeake Hospitality chose Tambourine as its preferred vendor for these properties.

