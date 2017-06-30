Sebel Resort & Spa Hawkesbury Valley in Australia Converts to Crowne Plaza Brand
The 105-room Crowne Plaza Hawkesbury Valley, formerly The Sebel Resort & Spa Hawkesbury Valley, is set amongst 8 hectares of beautifully landscaped gardens, making it perfect for either a romantic getaway or as a venue for events of all kind, including conferences, weddings or corporate events. Only 45 minutes' drive from Sydney, the hotel has 8 formal and 5 informal meeting rooms, as well as a heated indoor swimming pool, fitness centre, sauna, two tennis courts, croquet lawn, two adjacent golf courses and the only Villa Thalgo Day Spa in Australia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Horizon to build Bridgewater (Feb '15)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC