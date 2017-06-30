Sebel Resort & Spa Hawkesbury Valley ...

Sebel Resort & Spa Hawkesbury Valley in Australia Converts to Crowne Plaza Brand

The 105-room Crowne Plaza Hawkesbury Valley, formerly The Sebel Resort & Spa Hawkesbury Valley, is set amongst 8 hectares of beautifully landscaped gardens, making it perfect for either a romantic getaway or as a venue for events of all kind, including conferences, weddings or corporate events. Only 45 minutes' drive from Sydney, the hotel has 8 formal and 5 informal meeting rooms, as well as a heated indoor swimming pool, fitness centre, sauna, two tennis courts, croquet lawn, two adjacent golf courses and the only Villa Thalgo Day Spa in Australia.

Chicago, IL

