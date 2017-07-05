Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of Rosetta Stone
Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Rosetta Stone by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 67,560 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1500 rooms of furniture from WALDORF ASTORIA fo...
|12 hr
|Joe best
|1
|New Horizon to build Bridgewater (Feb '15)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC