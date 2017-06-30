Peek Inside the New 28million Titanic Hotel - Mirror
Here is a sneaky peak inside the Titanic Hotel set to immerse its guests in the history of the luxury liner. Visitors will sit be able to sit below original corniced ceilings, just like the ships' designers did, and walk on restored parquet floors as they nibble canaps while looking out on the slipway from where the Titanic was launched.
