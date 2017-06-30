NATO Summit Drives Huge Profit Growth...

NATO Summit Drives Huge Profit Growth for Brussels Hotels

1 hr ago Read more: Hotel News Resource

Hotels in Brussels recorded a 116.8 per cent year-on-year increase in profit per room this month, as a result of the Belgian capital hosting the NATO Summit, according to the latest data from HotStats. The staggering year-on-year increase in performance was led by an 18.7 percentage point uplift in room occupancy, to 75.1 per cent.

