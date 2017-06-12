Nashville to host first-ever 'Game of...

Nashville to host first-ever 'Game of Thrones' convention this weekend

The first-ever "Game of Thrones" convention, named Con of Thrones, is kicking off Friday at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel. For the next three days, fans of the HBO blockbuster can feel like they've entered Westeros, which is the mythical land in the series.

