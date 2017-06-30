Millennials time now

T he spirit of entrepreneurship and business leadership was certainly in evidence among the more than 100 participants at the inaugural Millennials2Millennials LinkUp hosted at Island Routes Caribbean World Centre in Montego Bay by hotel mogul Adam Stewart on Friday night. The chief executive officer and deputy chairman of Sandals Resorts International and the ATL Group staged the event to create a platform for young entrepreneurs and business leaders to network.

Chicago, IL

