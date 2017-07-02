Marriott International (MAR) Position...

Marriott International (MAR) Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,124 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,073 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

